Skipper Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 479.29 crore, up 18.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.29 crore in September 2021 up 18.76% from Rs. 403.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021 down 74.42% from Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2021 down 10.82% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2020.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2020.

Skipper shares closed at 80.15 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 66.63% over the last 12 months.