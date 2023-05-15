English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Skipper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore in March 2023 up 18.95% from Rs. 552.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.72 crore in March 2023 down 3.44% from Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2022.

    Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

    Skipper shares closed at 126.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 108.09% over the last 12 months.

    Skipper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations657.36444.85552.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations657.36444.85552.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.29376.01356.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.85-99.2723.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5024.8121.69
    Depreciation11.4011.3612.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.1397.9989.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1933.9649.46
    Other Income1.781.221.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.9735.1850.52
    Interest31.6925.7525.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.289.4325.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.289.4325.11
    Tax9.412.32-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.877.1125.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.877.1125.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.852.39-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.729.5124.56
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.922.39
    Diluted EPS2.310.922.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.922.39
    Diluted EPS2.310.922.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Skipper
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:11 pm