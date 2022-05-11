 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skipper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.65 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.65 crore in March 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 497.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.56 crore in March 2022 up 172.01% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2022 up 38.84% from Rs. 45.18 crore in March 2021.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 56.65 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Skipper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.65 400.50 497.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.65 400.50 497.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 356.47 286.16 336.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.65 -28.58 -3.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.69 23.06 19.18
Depreciation 12.21 12.17 11.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.18 72.35 102.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.46 35.35 31.16
Other Income 1.06 1.06 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.52 36.41 33.54
Interest 25.41 22.81 20.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.11 13.60 12.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.11 13.60 12.59
Tax -0.01 5.15 3.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.13 8.45 9.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.13 8.45 9.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.57 -1.12 -0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.56 7.33 9.03
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 0.72 0.88
Diluted EPS 2.39 0.72 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 0.72 0.88
Diluted EPS 2.39 0.72 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
