    Skipper Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.58 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 554.58 crore in June 2023 up 33.28% from Rs. 416.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 2612.21% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.59 crore in June 2023 up 66.55% from Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022.

    Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Skipper shares closed at 196.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.29% returns over the last 6 months and 253.47% over the last 12 months.

    Skipper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations554.58657.36416.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations554.58657.36416.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.78396.29272.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.0452.85-24.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.9123.5023.72
    Depreciation12.4311.4012.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses156.79113.13109.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7160.1923.21
    Other Income1.461.781.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1661.9724.36
    Interest28.1031.6924.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0630.280.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0630.280.33
    Tax7.049.410.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0220.870.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0220.870.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.232.85-0.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2523.72-0.65
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.582.31-0.06
    Diluted EPS1.582.31-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.582.31-0.06
    Diluted EPS1.582.31-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

