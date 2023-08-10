Skipper Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.58 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.58 crore in June 2023 up 33.28% from Rs. 416.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in June 2023 up 2612.21% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.59 crore in June 2023 up 66.55% from Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Skipper shares closed at 196.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.29% returns over the last 6 months and 253.47% over the last 12 months.