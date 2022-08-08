Skipper Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:
Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore in June 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 274.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 93.5% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.
Skipper shares closed at 58.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Skipper
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|416.09
|552.65
|274.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|416.09
|552.65
|274.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|272.34
|356.47
|206.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.85
|23.65
|-32.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.72
|21.69
|20.84
|Depreciation
|12.62
|12.21
|11.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.05
|89.18
|63.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.21
|49.46
|4.79
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.06
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.36
|50.52
|5.67
|Interest
|24.04
|25.41
|19.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|25.11
|-14.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|25.11
|-14.16
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.01
|-4.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|25.13
|-9.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|25.13
|-9.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.86
|-0.57
|-0.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.65
|24.56
|-9.96
|Equity Share Capital
|10.27
|10.27
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|2.39
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|2.39
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|2.39
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|2.39
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
