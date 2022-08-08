 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skipper Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore in June 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 274.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 93.5% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 58.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.

Skipper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.09 552.65 274.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.09 552.65 274.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.34 356.47 206.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.85 23.65 -32.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.72 21.69 20.84
Depreciation 12.62 12.21 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.05 89.18 63.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.21 49.46 4.79
Other Income 1.15 1.06 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.36 50.52 5.67
Interest 24.04 25.41 19.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 25.11 -14.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 25.11 -14.16
Tax 0.12 -0.01 -4.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 25.13 -9.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 25.13 -9.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.86 -0.57 -0.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.65 24.56 -9.96
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 2.39 -0.97
Diluted EPS -0.06 2.39 -0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 2.39 -0.97
Diluted EPS -0.06 2.39 -0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
