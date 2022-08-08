Skipper Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore in June 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 274.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 93.5% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 58.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.