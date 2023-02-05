 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skipper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 400.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 up 29.62% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in December 2022 down 4.22% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2021.

Skipper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.85 462.00 400.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 444.85 462.00 400.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 376.01 310.63 286.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -99.27 -17.16 -28.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.81 25.46 23.06
Depreciation 11.36 11.40 12.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.99 103.27 72.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.96 28.41 35.35
Other Income 1.22 1.17 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.18 29.58 36.41
Interest 25.75 22.54 22.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.43 7.04 13.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.43 7.04 13.60
Tax 2.32 2.53 5.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.11 4.52 8.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.11 4.52 8.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.39 -1.52 -1.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.51 2.99 7.33
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.29 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.29 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.29 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.29 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
