Skipper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 400.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 up 29.62% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in December 2022 down 4.22% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2021.