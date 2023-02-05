English
    Earnings

    Skipper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 400.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 up 29.62% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in December 2022 down 4.22% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2021.

    Skipper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations444.85462.00400.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations444.85462.00400.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.01310.63286.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-99.27-17.16-28.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8125.4623.06
    Depreciation11.3611.4012.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.99103.2772.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9628.4135.35
    Other Income1.221.171.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1829.5836.41
    Interest25.7522.5422.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.437.0413.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.437.0413.60
    Tax2.322.535.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.114.528.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.114.528.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.39-1.52-1.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.512.997.33
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.290.72
    Diluted EPS0.920.290.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.290.72
    Diluted EPS0.920.290.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
