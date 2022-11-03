SKF India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,078.26 1,054.74 966.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,078.26 1,054.74 966.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 257.45 263.09 223.86 Purchase of Traded Goods 377.16 364.47 368.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.15 13.97 1.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 78.78 77.70 72.22 Depreciation 16.85 16.08 12.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.46 151.79 140.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.71 167.64 147.43 Other Income 10.16 8.91 9.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.87 176.55 156.68 Interest 0.35 0.48 0.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 207.52 176.07 156.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 207.52 176.07 156.13 Tax 51.57 46.89 38.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.95 129.18 117.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.95 129.18 117.64 Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 49.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80 Diluted EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80 Diluted EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited