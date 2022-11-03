SKF India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore in September 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 966.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.95 crore in September 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 117.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.80 in September 2021.