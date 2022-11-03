SKF India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKF India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore in September 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 966.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.95 crore in September 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 117.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021.
SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.80 in September 2021.
|SKF India shares closed at 4,448.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.
|SKF India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,078.26
|1,054.74
|966.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,078.26
|1,054.74
|966.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|257.45
|263.09
|223.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|377.16
|364.47
|368.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.15
|13.97
|1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.78
|77.70
|72.22
|Depreciation
|16.85
|16.08
|12.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.46
|151.79
|140.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|197.71
|167.64
|147.43
|Other Income
|10.16
|8.91
|9.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|207.87
|176.55
|156.68
|Interest
|0.35
|0.48
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|207.52
|176.07
|156.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|207.52
|176.07
|156.13
|Tax
|51.57
|46.89
|38.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|155.95
|129.18
|117.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|155.95
|129.18
|117.64
|Equity Share Capital
|49.44
|49.44
|49.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.52
|26.10
|23.80
|Diluted EPS
|31.52
|26.10
|23.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.52
|26.10
|23.80
|Diluted EPS
|31.52
|26.10
|23.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited