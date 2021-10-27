SKF India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 966.37 crore, up 37.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 966.37 crore in September 2021 up 37.42% from Rs. 703.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.64 crore in September 2021 up 80.93% from Rs. 65.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021 up 69.68% from Rs. 99.60 crore in September 2020.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.20 in September 2020.

SKF India shares closed at 3,181.45 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.05% returns over the last 6 months and 111.86% over the last 12 months.