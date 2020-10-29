SKF India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 703.24 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 703.24 crore in September 2020 down 5.88% from Rs. 747.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.02 crore in September 2020 down 23.16% from Rs. 84.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.60 crore in September 2020 down 15.76% from Rs. 118.23 crore in September 2019.

SKF India EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.10 in September 2019.

SKF India shares closed at 1,511.20 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.