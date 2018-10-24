SKF India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 766.04 crore, up 12.68% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 766.04 crore in September 2018 up 12.68% from Rs. 679.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.30 crore in September 2018 up 13.98% from Rs. 73.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2018 up 12.98% from Rs. 127.56 crore in September 2017.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.40 in September 2017.

SKF India shares closed at 1,673.90 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.17% over the last 12 months.