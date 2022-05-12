SKF India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,039.01 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,039.01 crore in March 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 847.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 104.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.67% from Rs. 152.91 crore in March 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.20 in March 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 3,094.95 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.02% returns over the last 6 months and 36.44% over the last 12 months.