SKF India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,039.01 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,039.01 crore in March 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 847.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 104.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.58 crore in March 2022 up 5.67% from Rs. 152.91 crore in March 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.20 in March 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 3,094.95 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.02% returns over the last 6 months and 36.44% over the last 12 months.

SKF India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,039.01 966.98 847.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,039.01 966.98 847.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 265.47 215.42 201.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 349.14 402.91 385.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.24 4.61 -87.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.93 69.59 64.56
Depreciation 15.18 15.58 13.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.79 151.27 135.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.26 107.60 134.54
Other Income 2.14 16.20 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.40 123.80 139.20
Interest 0.73 0.45 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.67 123.35 138.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.67 123.35 138.70
Tax 36.20 34.46 33.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.47 88.89 104.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.47 88.89 104.87
Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 49.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.10 18.00 21.20
Diluted EPS 22.10 18.00 21.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.10 18.00 21.20
Diluted EPS 22.10 18.00 21.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SKF India
first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
