SKF India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 847.53 crore, up 38.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 847.53 crore in March 2021 up 38.89% from Rs. 610.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.87 crore in March 2021 up 39.2% from Rs. 75.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.91 crore in March 2021 up 41.18% from Rs. 108.31 crore in March 2020.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.20 in March 2020.

SKF India shares closed at 2,314.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.55% returns over the last 6 months and 60.05% over the last 12 months.