SKF India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore, up 130.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore in June 2021 up 130.23% from Rs. 301.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.12 crore in June 2021 up 31748% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021 up 720.83% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2020.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

SKF India shares closed at 2,725.60 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.21% returns over the last 6 months and 74.32% over the last 12 months.