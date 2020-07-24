SKF India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in June 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 776.83 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 100.32% from Rs. 77.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2020 down 89.33% from Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2019.

SKF India shares closed at 1,572.15 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.