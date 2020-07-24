SKF India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKF India are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in June 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 776.83 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 100.32% from Rs. 77.94 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2020 down 89.33% from Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2019.
SKF India shares closed at 1,572.15 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.
|SKF India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|301.24
|610.21
|776.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.24
|610.21
|776.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.30
|146.06
|165.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|145.02
|290.07
|299.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.45
|-56.29
|3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.72
|58.11
|64.30
|Depreciation
|14.47
|14.66
|13.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.28
|110.39
|123.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.10
|47.21
|106.16
|Other Income
|15.27
|46.44
|17.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|93.65
|123.31
|Interest
|0.50
|1.82
|2.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|91.83
|120.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|91.83
|120.68
|Tax
|-0.08
|16.49
|42.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|75.34
|77.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|75.34
|77.94
|Equity Share Capital
|49.44
|49.44
|49.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|15.20
|15.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|15.20
|15.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|15.20
|15.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|15.20
|15.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am