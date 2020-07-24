App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SKF India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.24 crore in June 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 776.83 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 100.32% from Rs. 77.94 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2020 down 89.33% from Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2019.

SKF India shares closed at 1,572.15 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.66% returns over the last 6 months and -15.80% over the last 12 months.

SKF India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations301.24610.21776.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations301.24610.21776.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials47.30146.06165.60
Purchase of Traded Goods145.02290.07299.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.45-56.293.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.7258.1164.30
Depreciation14.4714.6613.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.28110.39123.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.1047.21106.16
Other Income15.2746.4417.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1793.65123.31
Interest0.501.822.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3391.83120.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.3391.83120.68
Tax-0.0816.4942.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.2575.3477.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.2575.3477.94
Equity Share Capital49.4449.4449.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.1015.2015.80
Diluted EPS-0.1015.2015.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.1015.2015.80
Diluted EPS-0.1015.2015.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SKF India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.