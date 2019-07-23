SKF India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 776.83 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.83 crore in June 2019 up 2.9% from Rs. 754.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.94 crore in June 2019 down 3.61% from Rs. 80.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2019 down 1% from Rs. 138.55 crore in June 2018.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 15.70 in June 2018.

SKF India shares closed at 1,899.85 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.