SKF India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 966.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.48 crore in December 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 88.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.09 crore in December 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 139.38 crore in December 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.00 in December 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 4,499.70 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.99% returns over the last 6 months and 23.17% over the last 12 months.