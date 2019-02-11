SKF India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 767.65 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.65 crore in December 2018 up 9.59% from Rs. 700.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.45 crore in December 2018 up 2.67% from Rs. 86.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.46 crore in December 2018 up 8.68% from Rs. 143.05 crore in December 2017.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.80 in December 2017.

SKF India shares closed at 1,927.30 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.82% over the last 12 months.