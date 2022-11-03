 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SKF India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore in September 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 966.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.54% from Rs. 117.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.80 in September 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 4,448.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.

SKF India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,078.26 1,054.74 966.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,078.26 1,054.74 966.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.45 263.09 223.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 377.16 364.47 368.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.15 13.97 1.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.78 77.70 72.22
Depreciation 16.85 16.08 12.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.46 151.79 140.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.71 167.64 147.43
Other Income 10.16 8.91 9.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.87 176.55 156.68
Interest 0.35 0.48 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 207.52 176.07 156.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 207.52 176.07 156.13
Tax 51.57 46.89 38.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.95 129.18 117.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.95 129.18 117.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.13 -0.06 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 155.82 129.12 117.56
Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 49.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80
Diluted EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80
Diluted EPS 31.52 26.10 23.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SKF India
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.