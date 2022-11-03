SKF India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore in September 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 966.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.54% from Rs. 117.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.80 in September 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 4,448.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.