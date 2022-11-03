English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SKF India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,078.26 crore in September 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 966.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.54% from Rs. 117.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.72 crore in September 2022 up 32.97% from Rs. 169.00 crore in September 2021.

    SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.80 in September 2021.

    SKF India shares closed at 4,448.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.

    SKF India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,078.261,054.74966.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,078.261,054.74966.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.45263.09223.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods377.16364.47368.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.1513.971.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.7877.7072.22
    Depreciation16.8516.0812.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.46151.79140.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.71167.64147.43
    Other Income10.168.919.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.87176.55156.68
    Interest0.350.480.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax207.52176.07156.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax207.52176.07156.13
    Tax51.5746.8938.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.95129.18117.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.95129.18117.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.13-0.06-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates155.82129.12117.56
    Equity Share Capital49.4449.4449.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5226.1023.80
    Diluted EPS31.5226.1023.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.5226.1023.80
    Diluted EPS31.5226.1023.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm