SKF India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.74 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.74 crore in June 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 693.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.12 crore in June 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 79.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.63 crore in June 2022 up 60.3% from Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 26.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.00 in June 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 4,054.80 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 43.06% over the last 12 months.

SKF India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,054.74 1,039.01 693.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,054.74 1,039.01 693.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 263.09 265.47 195.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 364.47 349.14 396.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.97 35.24 -214.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.70 75.93 67.95
Depreciation 16.08 15.18 14.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.79 153.79 133.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.64 144.26 99.74
Other Income 8.91 2.14 6.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.55 146.40 106.15
Interest 0.48 0.73 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.07 145.67 105.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 176.07 145.67 105.80
Tax 46.89 36.20 26.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.18 109.47 79.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.18 109.47 79.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.12 109.48 79.12
Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 49.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.10 22.10 16.00
Diluted EPS 26.10 22.10 16.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.10 22.10 16.00
Diluted EPS 26.10 22.10 16.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
