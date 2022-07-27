SKF India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.74 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.74 crore in June 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 693.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.12 crore in June 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 79.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.63 crore in June 2022 up 60.3% from Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021.

SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 26.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.00 in June 2021.

SKF India shares closed at 4,054.80 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 43.06% over the last 12 months.