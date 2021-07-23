MARKET NEWS

SKF India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

SKF India shares closed at 2,725.60 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.21% returns over the last 6 months and 74.32% over the last 12 months.

SKF India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations693.53847.53
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations693.53847.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.95201.79
Purchase of Traded Goods396.69385.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-214.09-87.87
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost67.9564.56
Depreciation14.0213.71
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses133.27135.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.74134.54
Other Income6.414.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.15139.20
Interest0.350.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.80138.70
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax105.80138.70
Tax26.6833.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.12104.87
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.12104.87
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.12104.87
Equity Share Capital49.4449.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0021.20
Diluted EPS16.0021.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0021.20
Diluted EPS16.0021.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SKF India
first published: Jul 23, 2021 03:25 pm

