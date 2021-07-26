SKF India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 693.53 847.53 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 693.53 847.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 195.95 201.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 396.69 385.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -214.09 -87.87 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 67.95 64.56 Depreciation 14.02 13.71 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 133.27 135.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.74 134.54 Other Income 6.41 4.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.15 139.20 Interest 0.35 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.80 138.70 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 105.80 138.70 Tax 26.68 33.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.12 104.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.12 104.87 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.12 104.87 Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.00 21.20 Diluted EPS 16.00 21.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.00 21.20 Diluted EPS 16.00 21.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited