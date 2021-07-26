SKF India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:
Net Sales at Rs 693.53 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
SKF India shares closed at 2,773.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|SKF India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|693.53
|847.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|693.53
|847.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.95
|201.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|396.69
|385.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-214.09
|-87.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.95
|64.56
|Depreciation
|14.02
|13.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|133.27
|135.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.74
|134.54
|Other Income
|6.41
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.15
|139.20
|Interest
|0.35
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|105.80
|138.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|105.80
|138.70
|Tax
|26.68
|33.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|79.12
|104.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|79.12
|104.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|79.12
|104.87
|Equity Share Capital
|49.44
|49.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.00
|21.20
|Diluted EPS
|16.00
|21.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.00
|21.20
|Diluted EPS
|16.00
|21.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited