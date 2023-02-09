SKF India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 966.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.67 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 88.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.09 crore in December 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 139.38 crore in December 2021.