 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SKF India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 966.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.67 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 88.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.09 crore in December 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 139.38 crore in December 2021.

SKF India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,077.20 1,078.26 966.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,077.20 1,078.26 966.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.11 257.45 215.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 414.99 377.16 402.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.55 -12.15 4.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.35 78.78 69.59
Depreciation 17.02 16.85 15.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.24 162.46 151.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.04 197.71 107.60
Other Income 13.03 10.16 16.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.07 207.87 123.80
Interest 0.36 0.35 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.71 207.52 123.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.71 207.52 123.35
Tax 63.23 51.57 34.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.48 155.95 88.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.48 155.95 88.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.19 -0.13 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.67 155.82 88.79
Equity Share Capital 49.44 49.44 49.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.60 31.52 17.90
Diluted EPS 23.60 31.52 17.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.60 31.52 17.90
Diluted EPS 23.60 31.52 17.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited