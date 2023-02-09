English
    SKF India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 966.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.67 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 88.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.09 crore in December 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 139.38 crore in December 2021.

    SKF India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,077.201,078.26966.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,077.201,078.26966.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.11257.45215.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods414.99377.16402.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.55-12.154.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.3578.7869.59
    Depreciation17.0216.8515.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.24162.46151.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.04197.71107.60
    Other Income13.0310.1616.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.07207.87123.80
    Interest0.360.350.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax179.71207.52123.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax179.71207.52123.35
    Tax63.2351.5734.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.48155.9588.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.48155.9588.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.19-0.13-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.67155.8288.79
    Equity Share Capital49.4449.4449.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6031.5217.90
    Diluted EPS23.6031.5217.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6031.5217.90
    Diluted EPS23.6031.5217.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited