SKF India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 966.98 crore, up 18.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 966.98 crore in December 2021 up 18.11% from Rs. 818.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.79 crore in December 2021 down 30.69% from Rs. 128.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.38 crore in December 2021 down 26.22% from Rs. 188.91 crore in December 2020.

SKF India EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.90 in December 2020.

SKF India shares closed at 3,610.10 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 54.61% over the last 12 months.