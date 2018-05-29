App
May 29, 2018 08:24 AM IST

SJVNL Q4 net down 56% at Rs 122 cr

PTI
 
 
State-run SJVNL reported 56 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 122.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 mainly due to lower income. The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 278.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, a BSE filing said.

The total income of the company was Rs 436.42 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 672.59 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 1,212.67 crore in 2017-18, as against Rs 1,541.32 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share of Rs 10 each for 2017-18. The final dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share for 2017-18 paid in February, 2018.

