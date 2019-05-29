App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

SJVNL net jumps over threefold to Rs 459 cr in Q4, declares 0.65p per share final dividend

The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 132.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, a statement by SJVN Ltd said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
State-owned SJVN Ltd said May 29 its standalone net profit has risen nearly three-and-a-half times to Rs 458.92 crore in the March quarter, due to higher revenues.

Its total income in the March quarter rose to Rs 876.14 crore, compared with Rs 436.42 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2018-19, the firm's standalone net profit increased to Rs 1,364.29 crore as compared with Rs 1,224.88 crore in the previous fiscal. The total standalone income also rose to Rs 2,908.99 crore in the fiscal from Rs 2,587.07 crore in 2017-18.

The consolidated net profit also increased to Rs 1,366.56 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1,224.61 crore in the previous financial year.

The firm's total income rose to Rs 2,907.94 crore in the financial year, against Rs 2,583.95 crore in 2017-18.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share of Rs 10 each for 2018-19, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for 2018-19 paid in February 2019.

The company is primarily engaged in only one segment -- generation and sale of hydroelectric power.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:04 pm

