SJVN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore, down 30.51% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore in March 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 465.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 100.12% from Rs. 613.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in March 2022 down 76.09% from Rs. 855.38 crore in March 2021.

SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.60 550.92 465.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.60 550.92 465.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.64 78.03 83.42
Depreciation 103.20 102.31 96.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.18 87.47 142.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.58 283.11 143.39
Other Income 64.70 56.95 615.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.28 340.06 758.87
Interest 82.41 37.73 29.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.87 302.33 728.97
Exceptional Items 3.06 -4.86 128.51
P/L Before Tax 21.93 297.47 857.48
Tax 22.69 64.80 243.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.76 232.67 613.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.76 232.67 613.80
Equity Share Capital 3,929.80 3,929.80 3,929.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 9,651.56 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.59 1.56
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.59 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.59 1.56
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.59 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
