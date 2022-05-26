SJVN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore, down 30.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore in March 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 465.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 100.12% from Rs. 613.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in March 2022 down 76.09% from Rs. 855.38 crore in March 2021.

SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.