SJVN Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore, down 30.51% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJVN are:
Net Sales at Rs 323.60 crore in March 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 465.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 100.12% from Rs. 613.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.48 crore in March 2022 down 76.09% from Rs. 855.38 crore in March 2021.
SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.
|SJVN
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|323.60
|550.92
|465.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|323.60
|550.92
|465.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.64
|78.03
|83.42
|Depreciation
|103.20
|102.31
|96.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|121.18
|87.47
|142.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.58
|283.11
|143.39
|Other Income
|64.70
|56.95
|615.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.28
|340.06
|758.87
|Interest
|82.41
|37.73
|29.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.87
|302.33
|728.97
|Exceptional Items
|3.06
|-4.86
|128.51
|P/L Before Tax
|21.93
|297.47
|857.48
|Tax
|22.69
|64.80
|243.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|232.67
|613.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|232.67
|613.80
|Equity Share Capital
|3,929.80
|3,929.80
|3,929.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|9,651.56
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.59
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.59
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.59
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.59
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
