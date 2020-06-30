SJVN Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 539.76 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.76 crore in March 2020 down 32.96% from Rs. 805.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 399.44 crore in March 2020 down 12.96% from Rs. 458.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 503.52 crore in March 2020 down 27.66% from Rs. 696.03 crore in March 2019.

SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2019.

SJVN shares closed at 22.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.87% over the last 12 months.