SJVN Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 805.16 crore, up 133.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 805.16 crore in March 2019 up 133.52% from Rs. 344.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 458.92 crore in March 2019 up 245.26% from Rs. 132.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.03 crore in March 2019 up 133.73% from Rs. 297.79 crore in March 2018.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

SJVN shares closed at 25.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.27% over the last 12 months.