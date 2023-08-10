English
    SJVN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore, down 33.95% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore in June 2023 down 33.95% from Rs. 1,006.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.20 crore in June 2023 down 55.54% from Rs. 607.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.74 crore in June 2023 down 36.22% from Rs. 894.88 crore in June 2022.

    SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

    SJVN shares closed at 54.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 94.47% over the last 12 months.

    SJVN
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations664.62496.751,006.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations664.62496.751,006.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.8569.7281.77
    Depreciation96.8481.70100.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.75134.4393.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.18210.90730.22
    Other Income73.7286.6164.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax473.90297.51794.47
    Interest93.7254.32144.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax380.18243.19650.06
    Exceptional Items-19.61-142.8338.75
    P/L Before Tax360.57100.36688.81
    Tax90.3786.7581.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities270.2013.61607.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period270.2013.61607.79
    Equity Share Capital3,929.803,929.803,929.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.031.55
    Diluted EPS0.690.031.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.031.55
    Diluted EPS0.690.031.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #SJVN
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

