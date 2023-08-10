SJVN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore, down 33.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.62 crore in June 2023 down 33.95% from Rs. 1,006.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.20 crore in June 2023 down 55.54% from Rs. 607.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.74 crore in June 2023 down 36.22% from Rs. 894.88 crore in June 2022.

SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

SJVN shares closed at 54.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 94.47% over the last 12 months.