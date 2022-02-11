SJVN Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 550.92 crore, up 11.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.92 crore in December 2021 up 11.29% from Rs. 495.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 195.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.37 crore in December 2021 up 21.47% from Rs. 364.19 crore in December 2020.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2020.

SJVN shares closed at 31.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.59% over the last 12 months.