SJVN Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 484.49 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.49 crore in December 2018 up 10.97% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.87 crore in December 2018 down 11.58% from Rs. 205.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.37 crore in December 2018 up 1.72% from Rs. 391.64 crore in December 2017.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2017.

SJVN shares closed at 25.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -29.59% over the last 12 months.