App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SJVN Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 216cr

The company's "profit after tax from continuing operations" during the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 183.22 crore, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a 18 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 216.07 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's "profit after tax from continuing operations" during the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 183.22 crore, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

Total income was almost flat at Rs 551.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 551.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

Its expenses rose 36.06 per cent to Rs 283.71 crore as against Rs 208.51 crore in October-December 2018.

related news

SJVN Ltd, a company under administrative control of Ministry of Power, is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Results #SJVN Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.