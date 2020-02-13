SJVN Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 216cr

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a 18 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 216.07 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's "profit after tax from continuing operations" during the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 183.22 crore, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

Total income was almost flat at Rs 551.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 551.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses rose 36.06 per cent to Rs 283.71 crore as against Rs 208.51 crore in October-December 2018.

SJVN Ltd, a company under administrative control of Ministry of Power, is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.