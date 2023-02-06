English
    SJVN Q3 net profit rises 22% to Rs 287 crore

    The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 235.46 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    State-owned power producer SJVN on Monday posted a 22 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.42 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

    The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 235.46 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to a BSE filing.

    The total income of the company rose to Rs 711.24 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 610.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

    SJVN's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2022-23. The record date for the same is fixed on February 17.