you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

SJVN net up 44% at Rs 423 cr in June quarter

Total income rose to Rs 815.06 crore during the latest June quarter from Rs 650.50 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned SJVN on August 12 posted 43.54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 422.51 crore for June quarter 2019 as compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues. The company's net profit was Rs 294.35 crore in the June quarter of 2018-19, a BSE filing said.

Gross power generation in the quarter under review rose to 3,200.57 million units from 2,404.92 million units a year ago.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Operations of the company are mainly carried out within the country.

The company said during the quarter under review, remaining 6 WEGs (wind energy generators) of 2 MW each of Sadla Wind Power Project (Gujarat), were commissioned. There are a total of 25 WEGs.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Results #SJVN

