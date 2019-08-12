SJVN net up 44% at Rs 423 cr in June quarter

State-owned SJVN on August 12 posted 43.54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 422.51 crore for June quarter 2019 as compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues. The company's net profit was Rs 294.35 crore in the June quarter of 2018-19, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 815.06 crore during the latest June quarter from Rs 650.50 crore a year ago.

Gross power generation in the quarter under review rose to 3,200.57 million units from 2,404.92 million units a year ago.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Operations of the company are mainly carried out within the country.