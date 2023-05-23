SJVN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.77 crore, up 55.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 503.77 crore in March 2023 up 55.94% from Rs. 323.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2023 up 129.77% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.95 crore in March 2023 up 81.84% from Rs. 213.35 crore in March 2022.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

SJVN shares closed at 36.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.20% over the last 12 months.