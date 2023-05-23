English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SJVN Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.77 crore, up 55.94% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 503.77 crore in March 2023 up 55.94% from Rs. 323.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2023 up 129.77% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.95 crore in March 2023 up 81.84% from Rs. 213.35 crore in March 2022.

    SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    SJVN shares closed at 36.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.20% over the last 12 months.

    SJVN
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.77551.99323.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.77551.99323.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.4870.3663.30
    Depreciation85.52105.15103.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.35101.07117.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.42275.4139.36
    Other Income79.01159.2570.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.43434.66110.15
    Interest48.63105.2782.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax253.80329.3927.74
    Exceptional Items-142.8316.813.06
    P/L Before Tax110.97346.2030.80
    Tax94.8359.8724.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.14286.336.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.14286.336.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.071.091.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.21287.427.49
    Equity Share Capital3,929.803,929.803,929.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,929.7410,365.279,240.54
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.730.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.730.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.730.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.730.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #SJVN
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:52 am