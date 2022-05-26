 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJVN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore, down 30.34% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore in March 2022 down 30.34% from Rs. 463.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 619.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 862.63 crore in March 2021.

SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.

SJVN
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.06 549.14 463.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.06 549.14 463.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.30 78.21 79.57
Depreciation 103.20 102.31 96.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.20 87.51 142.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.36 281.11 144.93
Other Income 70.79 61.31 621.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.15 342.42 766.12
Interest 82.41 37.73 29.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.74 304.69 736.22
Exceptional Items 3.06 -4.86 128.51
P/L Before Tax 30.80 299.83 864.73
Tax 24.58 65.87 245.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.22 233.96 619.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.22 233.96 619.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.27 1.50 0.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.49 235.46 619.92
Equity Share Capital 3,929.80 3,929.80 3,929.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9,240.54 9,685.05 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.60 1.58
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.60 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.60 1.58
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.60 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 11:22 am
