SJVN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore, down 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore in March 2022 down 30.34% from Rs. 463.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 619.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 862.63 crore in March 2021.

SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.