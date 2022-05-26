English
    SJVN Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore, down 30.34% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.06 crore in March 2022 down 30.34% from Rs. 463.77 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 619.92 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.35 crore in March 2022 down 75.27% from Rs. 862.63 crore in March 2021.

    SJVN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

    SJVN shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.

    SJVN
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.06549.14463.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.06549.14463.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.3078.2179.57
    Depreciation103.20102.3196.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.2087.51142.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.36281.11144.93
    Other Income70.7961.31621.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.15342.42766.12
    Interest82.4137.7329.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.74304.69736.22
    Exceptional Items3.06-4.86128.51
    P/L Before Tax30.80299.83864.73
    Tax24.5865.87245.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.22233.96619.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.22233.96619.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.271.500.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.49235.46619.92
    Equity Share Capital3,929.803,929.803,929.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,240.549,685.05--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.601.58
    Diluted EPS0.020.601.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.601.58
    Diluted EPS0.020.601.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



