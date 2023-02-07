 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SJVN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 549.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 235.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.81 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 444.73 crore in December 2021.

SJVN
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 551.99 878.48 549.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 551.99 878.48 549.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.36 74.03 78.21
Depreciation 105.15 105.32 102.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.07 91.87 87.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.41 607.26 281.11
Other Income 159.25 37.77 61.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 434.66 645.03 342.42
Interest 105.27 116.53 37.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 329.39 528.50 304.69
Exceptional Items 16.81 47.34 -4.86
P/L Before Tax 346.20 575.84 299.83
Tax 59.87 131.47 65.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 286.33 444.37 233.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 286.33 444.37 233.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.09 1.07 1.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 287.42 445.44 235.46
Equity Share Capital 3,929.80 3,929.80 3,929.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,365.27 -- 9,685.05
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 1.13 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.73 1.13 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 1.13 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.73 1.13 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited