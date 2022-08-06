 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJS Enterprises Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.53 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.53 crore in June 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 56.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2022 up 50.95% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 436.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months

SJS Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.53 73.49 56.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.53 73.49 56.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.49 28.55 20.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.07 1.33 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.97 10.50 9.76
Depreciation 3.88 3.82 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.40 11.24 9.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.85 18.06 12.41
Other Income 1.44 1.10 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.29 19.17 13.34
Interest 0.12 0.13 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.17 19.03 13.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.17 19.03 13.22
Tax 4.98 4.72 3.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.19 14.32 10.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.19 14.32 10.06
Equity Share Capital 30.44 30.44 30.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.70 3.31
Diluted EPS 4.93 4.66 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.70 3.31
Diluted EPS 4.93 4.66 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
