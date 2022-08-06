SJS Enterprises Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.53 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.53 crore in June 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 56.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2022 up 50.95% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 436.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months