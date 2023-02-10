 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJS Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

SJS Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.48 81.83 66.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.48 81.83 66.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.22 33.64 22.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 -3.78 0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.25 11.57 9.63
Depreciation 4.36 3.91 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.09 15.39 11.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.45 21.08 18.11
Other Income 2.27 2.31 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.71 23.39 18.92
Interest 0.19 0.19 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.52 23.20 18.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.52 23.20 18.80
Tax 5.20 6.05 4.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.32 17.15 13.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.32 17.15 13.84
Equity Share Capital 30.44 30.44 30.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 5.63 4.55
Diluted EPS 4.64 5.57 4.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 5.63 4.55
Diluted EPS 4.64 5.57 4.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited