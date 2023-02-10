SJS Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.