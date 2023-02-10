English
    SJS Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

    SJS Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.4881.8366.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.4881.8366.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.2233.6422.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-3.780.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2511.579.63
    Depreciation4.363.913.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0915.3911.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4521.0818.11
    Other Income2.272.310.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7123.3918.92
    Interest0.190.190.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5223.2018.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.5223.2018.80
    Tax5.206.054.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3217.1513.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3217.1513.84
    Equity Share Capital30.4430.4430.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.705.634.55
    Diluted EPS4.645.574.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.705.634.55
    Diluted EPS4.645.574.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
