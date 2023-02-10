SJS Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2021.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 464.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.