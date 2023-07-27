SJS Enterprises Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in June 2023 up 13.65% from Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.07% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in June 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2022.

SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.33 in June 2022.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 596.15 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.57% over the last 12 months.