English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SJS Enterprises Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in June 2023 up 13.65% from Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.07% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.41 crore in June 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2022.

    SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.33 in June 2022.

    SJS Enterprises shares closed at 596.15 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.57% over the last 12 months.

    SJS Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.25106.57103.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.25106.57103.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.4145.5748.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.082.18-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4714.4513.63
    Depreciation6.186.085.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0820.3719.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0417.9219.98
    Other Income3.193.182.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2321.1022.31
    Interest1.060.450.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1720.6521.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1720.6521.62
    Tax6.145.275.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.0315.3816.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.0315.3816.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.0015.3816.21
    Equity Share Capital31.0430.4430.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.905.055.33
    Diluted EPS5.814.995.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.905.055.33
    Diluted EPS5.814.995.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SJS Enterprises
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!